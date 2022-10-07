Northwest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,867 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 289,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 300,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,155,000 after purchasing an additional 44,877 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 286.7% during the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 74,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 54,937 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 461,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,021,000 after purchasing an additional 255,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.41. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $30.63.

