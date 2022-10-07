Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX) Major Shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc Purchases 25,606 Shares

Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) major shareholder Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 25,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,974.02. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,897,248 shares in the company, valued at $25,312,900.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Boxer Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 6th, Boxer Capital, Llc acquired 70,394 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.06 per share, for a total transaction of $285,799.64.

Tango Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNGX opened at $4.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.12 and its 200-day moving average is $5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 0.78. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $14.96.

Institutional Trading of Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

