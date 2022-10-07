GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 915 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00.

GDDY stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

