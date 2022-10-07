GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) CFO Mark Mccaffrey Sells 915 Shares

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 915 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $68,176.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 81,335 shares in the company, valued at $6,060,270.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Mark Mccaffrey also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Mark Mccaffrey sold 2,700 shares of GoDaddy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.56, for a total transaction of $198,612.00.
GoDaddy Price Performance
GDDY stock opened at $77.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.11. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $64.81 and a one year high of $88.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.75.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 165.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,164,000 after buying an additional 52,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 194,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in GoDaddy by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 197,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,744,000 after purchasing an additional 101,622 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter valued at about $576,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
About GoDaddy
GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GoDaddy (GDDY)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.