Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 3,042 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Travere Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $206,000.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

