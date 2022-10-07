Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) Insider Peter Heerma Sells 3,042 Shares

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) insider Peter Heerma sold 3,042 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $78,118.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,000.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3 %
NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $26.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.65.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.11). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 100.92% and a negative return on equity of 94.51%. The company had revenue of $54.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,372.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2,540.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,233 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $157,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $206,000.
Travere Therapeutics Company Profile
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.
