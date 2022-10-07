Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Colleen Tupper Sells 4,350 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance
NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.85 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.
Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.
