Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) CFO Colleen Tupper Sells 4,350 Shares

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) CFO Colleen Tupper sold 4,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $75,472.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:COLL opened at $16.85 on Friday. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.04 and a 1-year high of $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($1.19). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 11.24% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $123.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 443.2% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 97.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,151 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 233.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 76.5% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 14.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

