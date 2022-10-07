Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ) Insider Josephine Sukkar Acquires 36,000 Shares

Growthpoint Properties Australia (ASX:GOZ – Get Rating) insider Josephine Sukkar purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$3.05 ($2.13) per share, with a total value of A$109,800.00 ($76,783.22).
Growthpoint Properties Australia Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.41, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Growthpoint Properties Australia Company Profile
