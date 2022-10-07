MemeNation (MEMEN) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11,577.00

MemeNation (MEMEN) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. During the last week, MemeNation has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One MemeNation token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MemeNation has a total market cap of $5,234.13 and $11,577.00 worth of MemeNation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get MemeNation alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003223 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010835 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00007237 BTC.

MemeNation Profile

MemeNation’s launch date was June 22nd, 2022. MemeNation’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. MemeNation’s official website is memenation.io. MemeNation’s official Twitter account is @memenationbsc.

Buying and Selling MemeNation

According to CryptoCompare, “MemeNation (MEMEN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. MemeNation has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MemeNation is 0.00087236 USD and is down -0.42 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://memenation.io/.”

