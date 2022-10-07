Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,807,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,785,221,000 after purchasing an additional 218,505 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,141,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,732,000 after acquiring an additional 247,249 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,092,374,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,863,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,185,000 after acquiring an additional 419,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $150.97 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.53.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

