Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,402,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,123,000 after acquiring an additional 409,441 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 35,539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536,646 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,668,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,695,000 after acquiring an additional 148,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,545,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,561,000 after acquiring an additional 477,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,115,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,881,000 after acquiring an additional 842,927 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYY. Barclays lowered their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SYY opened at $73.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $68.05 and a one year high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.24%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.