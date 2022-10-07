CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Position Decreased by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 554,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,931,000 after purchasing an additional 73,031 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 68,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after purchasing an additional 9,372 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 68,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $75.21 on Friday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.95, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $536.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on CoStar Group to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.33.

Insider Transactions at CoStar Group

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,872,773.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

