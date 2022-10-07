Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in MSCI by 178.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in MSCI by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in MSCI by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in MSCI during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on MSCI from $514.00 to $546.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on MSCI from $515.00 to $493.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $478.00 to $513.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $513.38.

MSCI stock opened at $436.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92 and a beta of 1.09. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $466.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $449.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 151.89% and a net margin of 36.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.44%.

In other news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total value of $2,507,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,744,015.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

