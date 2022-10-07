Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in Novartis by 13.4% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma increased its position in shares of Novartis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 88 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.09.

NVS stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.53. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $74.09 and a fifty-two week high of $94.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 44.31% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

