24,853 Shares in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FSP. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Franklin Street Properties during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $396,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $232,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,095 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin Street Properties by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Franklin Street Properties Stock Down 2.7 %

Insider Transactions at Franklin Street Properties

FSP opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The stock has a market cap of $256.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.86.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen bought 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,355,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

