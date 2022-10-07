Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,170,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,365,000 after acquiring an additional 115,619 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 350.8% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,491,000 after purchasing an additional 620,119 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 35.9% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 459,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 121,479 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 75.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 92,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:MUI opened at $10.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.14. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $17.40.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

