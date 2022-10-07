Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BCX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,528,844 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after acquiring an additional 256,075 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,375,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,863,000 after purchasing an additional 119,497 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,295 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,008,000 after buying an additional 20,484 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,033,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,280,000 after buying an additional 125,878 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 993,069 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,964,000 after buying an additional 41,012 shares in the last quarter.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BCX stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.85. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $11.62.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust Dividend Announcement

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0518 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

