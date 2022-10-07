Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $188,000 in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five Point by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after purchasing an additional 63,920 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Five Point by 1.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 714,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Five Point by 0.5% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,937,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,167,000 after buying an additional 26,671 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Five Point during the first quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Five Point by 813.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Point alerts:

Five Point Price Performance

Shares of Five Point stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.44. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $8.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.46.

Five Point Company Profile

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The company had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Five Point Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Point and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.