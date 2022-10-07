BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,525,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,858,000 after acquiring an additional 75,304 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,810,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,081,000 after purchasing an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP increased its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 1,378,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,752,000 after buying an additional 227,868 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,246,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 934,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,647,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

BrightSpire Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRSP opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.37. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.13 and a fifty-two week high of $10.42. The company has a market cap of $844.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.69.

BrightSpire Capital Increases Dividend

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. BrightSpire Capital had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 50.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from BrightSpire Capital’s previous dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 9.96%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 142.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their price target on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

