ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $101,845.24 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ANSYS stock opened at $232.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.44 and a 1 year high of $413.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $255.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.46.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $475.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.70 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at $255,302,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after purchasing an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,802,000 after purchasing an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ANSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ANSYS to $311.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ANSYS from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $277.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

