10,017 Shares in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 689.4% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MUI stock opened at $10.98 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.69 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.14.

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

BlackRock Muni Intermediate Duration Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and with a duration of three to ten years at the time of investment.

