Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Takes Position in Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPH. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 215.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 8,633 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Five Point by 813.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 15,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. 32.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FPH opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $376.69 million, a PE ratio of -42.33 and a beta of 1.44. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

