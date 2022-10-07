Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Holdings Raised by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $35,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

WSM opened at $126.06 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $144.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.24.

Williams-Sonoma Announces Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on WSM. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total value of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.66, for a total value of $703,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,536,977.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $9,789,500. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.