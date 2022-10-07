17,019 Shares in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PDM. State Street Corp boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,174,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,330,000 after purchasing an additional 640,582 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 22.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 3,529,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,775,000 after purchasing an additional 635,689 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,626,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,974,000 after purchasing an additional 534,136 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 963,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 427,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 75.0% in the first quarter. RVB Capital Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Down 2.5 %

PDM stock opened at $9.96 on Friday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.90.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.44). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $136.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.32 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.43%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 221.05%.

Insider Activity

In other Piedmont Office Realty Trust news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.01 per share, with a total value of $39,030.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 30,419 shares in the company, valued at $395,751.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.