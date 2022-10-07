Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 60 Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,682,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,565,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,214,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,228,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Seaboard by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Seaboard alerts:

Seaboard Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,533.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a twelve month low of $3,295.00 and a twelve month high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard Dividend Announcement

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.48%.

Seaboard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seaboard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seaboard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.