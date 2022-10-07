Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $233,000 in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 60 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Seaboard by 36.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Seaboard by 45.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Seaboard in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SEB opened at $3,533.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.31. Seaboard Co. has a 52 week low of $3,295.00 and a 52 week high of $4,400.00.

Seaboard ( NYSEAMERICAN:SEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $92.53 EPS for the quarter. Seaboard had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Seaboard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.48%.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh and frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

