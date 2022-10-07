Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 4,991 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,991 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 14,350.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Coupang by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 244.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in Coupang by 38.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Coupang by 2,615.5% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CPNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Coupang in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.99.

Coupang Stock Performance

NYSE CPNG opened at $21.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.77. Coupang, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. Coupang had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a negative return on equity of 45.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Coupang Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Growth Initiatives. The company sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.