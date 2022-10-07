Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $258,000 in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 378.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 156,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 124,127 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 43.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 256,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 77,049 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 57.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 42,997 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 41.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 97,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 28,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000.

NYSE:DMB opened at $11.33 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $16.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

