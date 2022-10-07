Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Shares Sold by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,522 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 158.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA BAR opened at $16.99 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $20.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $17.90.

