Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $261,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SEA were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SE. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $49,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at $66,000. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SE shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.87.

Shares of SEA stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

