iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,949,000 after purchasing an additional 35,292 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 55,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 43,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $15,417,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 42,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $57.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.22 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.91 and a 200 day moving average of $65.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

