Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 915 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in SEA were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 20,100,417 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,407,829,000 after buying an additional 1,940,505 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 72.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,293,004 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $2,071,529,000 after buying an additional 7,293,025 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 58.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,038,750 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,681,703,000 after buying an additional 5,169,129 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEA by 18.7% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 13,520,038 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,619,565,000 after buying an additional 2,129,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 107.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,275,503 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $512,163,000 after buying an additional 2,219,042 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $125.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.87.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock opened at $61.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $79.57. Sea Limited has a 52-week low of $52.38 and a 52-week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.83) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sea Limited will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.