Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $258,000 in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $125,000. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 18.2% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 45.7% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund by 10.7% during the first quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DMB opened at $11.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.94 and a 52-week high of $16.01.

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

About BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th.

(Get Rating)

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in the tax-exempt investment grade debt obligations issued by or on behalf of states, territories and possessions of the United States and the District of Columbia and their political subdivisions, agencies and instrumentalities, or multistate agencies or authorities, and certain other specified securities.

Further Reading

