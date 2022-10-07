Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys 26 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. UMB Bank N A MO increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 341.9% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FICO. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $532.20.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $413.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32 and a beta of 1.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $340.48 and a 12 month high of $531.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $459.84 and its 200 day moving average is $427.17.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $348.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.50 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.04% and a negative return on equity of 67.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.13, for a total transaction of $254,455.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,337.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

