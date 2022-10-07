Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases 20,000 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 121.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BHC. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 525.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 12,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.39 on Friday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.14. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.59, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Bausch Health Companies

BHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.