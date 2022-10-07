Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Raises Stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,448 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Red Rock Resorts were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,469,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,794,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2,522.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 501,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,565,000 after buying an additional 481,993 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,771,000 after buying an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,137,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,490,000 after buying an additional 110,038 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Robert A. Finch sold 22,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $893,148.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 111,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,943.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RRR opened at $37.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 2.18. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $30.98 and a one year high of $58.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.17, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $422.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.39 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 146.71%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRR shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.90.

About Red Rock Resorts

(Get Rating)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 9 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

