Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Shares Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vontier were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Vontier by 331.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 107.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 51.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vontier

In other Vontier news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $63,759.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,544. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNT opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $34.63. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a return on equity of 97.01% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $776.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vontier to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.17.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

