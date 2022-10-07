Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Orion Office REIT Stock Performance

Orion Office REIT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

