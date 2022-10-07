Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 0.06% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Orion Office REIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.
Orion Office REIT Stock Performance
Orion Office REIT stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.42 and a 52 week high of $32.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
Orion Office REIT Announces Dividend
Orion Office REIT Company Profile
Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orion Office REIT (ONL)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.