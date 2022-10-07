Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 194.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IWC opened at $107.49 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.45 and a fifty-two week high of $158.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.64 and a 200 day moving average of $115.11.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

