Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Bought by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 317.2% during the first quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 170.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,588.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VNO shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VNO opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.39. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $21.73 and a 1 year high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $453.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.43 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 3.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 321.22%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

