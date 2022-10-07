Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Acquires 31,500 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) by 94.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter worth about $87,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 18.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ardagh Metal Packaging alerts:

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 2.9 %

AMBP stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -166.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.73. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $10.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 89.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is -2,665.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.50 to $6.30 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.65 to $6.80 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.57.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.