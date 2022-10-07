Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,640 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 51.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Alken Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $176.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.24.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.33 and a 200 day moving average of $97.44. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $182.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.