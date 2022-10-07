Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

ETSY has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an outperform rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

Etsy Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $115.11 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Etsy has a 1-year low of $67.01 and a 1-year high of $307.75. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 123,268 shares of company stock valued at $12,990,246. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Etsy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Etsy by 585.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Etsy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 965,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $211,435,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,941,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,082,000. 98.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

