DA Davidson Lowers Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Price Target to $112.00

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $128.00 to $112.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp lowered shares of Hasbro to a sector weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $99.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.55.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $68.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.41 and a 200-day moving average of $82.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HASGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. Hasbro’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is 72.16%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 855,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,656 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $694,000. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

