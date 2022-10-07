Strs Ohio Has $17.57 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Strs Ohio lessened its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned about 0.14% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $17,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,487,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,294,000 after buying an additional 2,384,487 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,077,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,633,000 after buying an additional 244,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter worth about $701,205,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after buying an additional 2,154,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Bryan Smith sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total transaction of $196,862.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,507.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson bought 281,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $36.40 per share, with a total value of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,808,708. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $32.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.93 and a 200-day moving average of $37.01. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $32.19 and a one year high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

