Strs Ohio Sells 7,030 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 190,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $13,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1,134.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

ELS stock opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.64. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $61.63 and a one year high of $88.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $365.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 107.90%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.71.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

