Strs Ohio Sells 10,879 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,879 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Iron Mountain worth $16,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $485,515.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total value of $307,110.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,509 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $485,515.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,659,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Shares of IRM stock opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Further Reading

