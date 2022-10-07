Strs Ohio Sells 555 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $17,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Moody’s by 332.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total transaction of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $254.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $289.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.95. Moody’s Co. has a 52-week low of $242.61 and a 52-week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 71.12% and a net margin of 28.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Moody’s to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Moody’s from $309.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $281.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $318.38.

Moody’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Stories

