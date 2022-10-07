Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1,215.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 187,567 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned about 0.10% of CF Industries worth $17,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 228.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 37,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after buying an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in CF Industries by 35,937.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 75,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 75,469 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in CF Industries by 28.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 20,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in CF Industries by 20.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,819 shares during the period. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its position in CF Industries by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 175,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $4,433,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,039,112.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF Industries Stock Performance

CF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Shares of CF stock opened at $105.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

About CF Industries

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

See Also

