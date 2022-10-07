Strs Ohio Has $13.55 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 210,417 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 56,484 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $13,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,314 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Amphenol by 60.8% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Amphenol by 13.8% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amphenol Price Performance

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.44.

APH opened at $72.40 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $61.67 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.97%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

