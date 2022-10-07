Pendal Group Ltd Raises Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in AON were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AON by 7.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,897,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,828,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,671 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of AON by 102.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,942,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,912,097,000 after purchasing an additional 4,535,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 27.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,879,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,267 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AON by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,464,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,392,000 after buying an additional 121,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of AON by 9.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,601,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,364,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AON alerts:

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $280.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $59.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $284.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.09.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AON. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $301.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.80.

AON Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.