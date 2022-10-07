Pendal Group Ltd Has $1.23 Million Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 64.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,102 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 19,945 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 58,068 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 53,866 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,818 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 35,277 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 81,951 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Mizuho decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $173.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Cfra upgraded EOG Resources from a “market weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock opened at $127.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $80.67 and a one year high of $147.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.58.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.